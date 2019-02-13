Bill Cosby Reportedly Having A Blast In Prison

Bill Cosby fought tooth and nail to avoid jail time, but it appears that the troubled entertainer is making the most of it. A rep for Cosby claims that he’s having an “amazing” time behind bars but has frozen out his family as a result of being in prison.

Page Six reports:

Andrew Wyatt, Cosby’s spokesman and longtime aide, talked to Philadelphia’s WCAU-TV about the convicted sex offender’s stint in a maximum security Pennsylvania prison.

Wyatt said that Cosby’s spirits remain high and the comedian enjoys talking to other inmates and encouraging them.

“Despite the circumstances, he said, ‘This is an amazing experience,’” Wyatt told the network.

“Mr. Cosby had prepared himself… He’s mentally strong. He’s just a strong man.”

The WCAU-TV report on Cosby also revealed that the 81-year-old was able to kick his 55-year addiction to coffee and has lost weight.

