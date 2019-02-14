Cardi B Comes Out Of IG Retirement, Teases New Music With Bruno Mars

After deleting her Instagram, Cardi B is back with a new announcement. The Grammy award-winning rapper wasn’t feeling all the shade that followed her big win and ended up quitting IG for a hot second, but now she’s past all the pettiness and back to dropping music.

“Ok so I’m back from retirement to announce I have a brand new song coming out Friday at midnight with @brunomars,” she wrote, making sure to tag the announcement ” #twogrammywinningartist.”

In the promo photo, Kulture’s slick talking mama and Bruno Mars seem to be sizing each other up. They rock chain belts, leather, and vibrant colors. Looking cute in cornrows, Cardi holds a lollipop in one hand while placing her other hand on her backside. See the pic up top and look out for that new fire tomorrow night.

Photo: Instagram, Getty