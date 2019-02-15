Papoose Drop’s ‘Underrated’ Album [Listen]

It’s been more than three years since Papoose dropped a project in You Can’t Stop Destiny and while he’s been immersed in Black love for the past few years it seems like he’s found time in-between to lay down new material.

Today (Feb. 15), the Brooklyn MC has released his newest LP Underrated and regardless of what we might’ve expected it only has one feature from his queen, Remy Ma. Coming in at 12-cuts deep, Underrated also features production from the legendary producers such as DJ Premier and Pete Rock while boasting appearances from Casanova and Musiq Soulchild.

Check out Papoose’s latest project below and let us know if it’s what the streets been missing lately.