‘Fortnite’ Lawsuits Looking Shaky: Copyright Office Says Nah To Alfonso Ribeiro Registering “Carlton Dance”

Epic Games has been getting slapped left and right with lawsuits for jacking dances and incorporating them in the game. Alfonso Ribiero who was on the sue Fortnite wave just suffered a massive L trying to copyright the “Carlton Dance.”

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Ribiero application to copyright the “Carlton Dance” has been denied. According to the US Copyright Office, it’s just “simple dance routine” putting it beyond the protections of the s102(4) Copyright Act 1976 that requires dances to be “a related series of dance movements and patterns organized into a coherent whole.

So for the “Carlton Dance” to be copyrighted, that would mean basic movements would be copyrightable meaning everyone could be sued. Now, this does not imply that Ribiero’s lawsuit is outright cooked, but this does make Epic Games’ case even stronger against those who are trying to get their coins from the video game studio.

Epic Games is also trying to get 2 Milly’s lawsuit thrown out according to Kotaku claiming the emote is too short to be copyrighted and that the “Swipe It” is different from the “Milly Rock.” But we all know that is not true, we do hope Epic decides to do the right thing and break everyone off with some of that $3 billion in profit the game brought in last year.

Photo:NBC / Getty