Tamar Braxton Wins ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, Is The U.S. Version’s First Black Winner

Tamar Braxton has been going through it, but she has something to celebrate about. The singer/reality star won the second season of Celebrity Big Brother Wednesday night (Feb.13) becoming the first Black winner of the U.S. version of the show.

Won’t he do it?

Braxton beat former NFL running back Ricky Williams in a unanimous vote 9-0 putting her in elite company. No one has earned a clean sweep of jury votes since season 10 when Dan Gheesling who is considered to the greatest Big Brother player of all time.

With her victory, Tamar Braxton will take home $250,000 in prize money while Williams walks away with $50,000 for being the runner up. It was her passionate explanation that helped her seal the deal and walk away on top.

“I am a huge fan of this show. I played the game to the best of my ability,” she explained. “I lost my job publicly in front of everybody. I lost my husband. . . And I almost lost my life.”

Braxton has seen better days she lost her co-hosting job on daytime talk show The Real back in 2016. She went through a highly publicized and messy divorce with her ex-husband Vince Herbert one year later. Recently the singer revealed on The Wendy Williams Show that she was molested as a child so this win couldn’t have come at a better time for her.

While playing on the show, Braxton won Head of Household competition and one Power of Veto competition giving her complete control and power of the game. Her many confrontations with other houseguests Olympian Lolo Jones comedian Tom Green and Kandi Burress were all over the internet. We are extremely happy for Tamar, you can watch the moment she was announced as the winner below.

Photo: CBS Photo Archive / Getty