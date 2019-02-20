A.P.C. Announces New Spring Collab With Kid Cudi

A.P.C. who has already worked with MAGA lover Kanye West on two collections that featured a $120 t-shirt took to its Instagram account to tease a forthcoming collaboration with West’s buddy Kid Cudi.

The upcoming Cudi inspired collection titled "INTERACTION #1." will feature a red leather jacket, a pair of overalls hand painted by A.P.C's creative director and founder Jean Touitou and white sneakers emblazoned with a multicolored "CUDDER" branding.

Speaking on the collaboration with the “Pursuit of Happiness” rapper Touitou added:

“When I met Scott for the first time, I immediately knew that we would work well together. I could tell by the respectful intensity in his eyes. I could also see it in the striking contrast between his simple, dignified allure and the surprising presence of a pink tattoo on his right hand, which says ‘PINK’ in capital letters.”

“Then, the words ‘beautiful madness’ from his song “Fire” started to resonate within me. Let’s do it, I thought to myself: He’s part of the club. At first, I thought he said ‘beautiful manners,’ which would have been fine by me too, but no, it was indeed ‘beautiful madness.’”

The Kid Cudi x A.P.C. collection arrives right on time for Spring 2019 and will be available at select retailers and online February 21. You can check out the teasers below.

Photo: Foc Kan / Getty