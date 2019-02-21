2 Chainz Calls Out Nike For Allegedly Biting His Album Art

Though Nike is known for their innovative and groundbreaking creations, it seems like their latest design has 2 Chainz up in arms.

The “No Lie” rapper took to his Instagram page to call out Nike for biting the album art to his album Pretty Girls Like Trap Music and splashing it on the silhouette of their Valentine’s Day Zoom Fly SP. Designed by Nathan Bell, the sneaker does seem to not only feature the color of the album cover but the font used for the art and track listing. Naturally, Chainz peeped game and took to the Gram to call out Nike for stealing off his plate.

“Dear @nike you guys are one of my favorite brands in the whole world. You have the best marketing I have ever seen and support some of the biggest superstars to date … I never really understand how much influence I have that’s why I made up the #blacknowstory so I could give people there#roseswhiletheycansmellthem ! With that being said I’m happy I could influence you guys to make this shoe based off my last album#prettygirlsliketrapmusic ! I met a few really good and cool @nike reps in Charlotte this past weekend and looking forward to speaking to someone soon about this ! ✌🏿 Love Always , Negotiating Toni.”

Check out his post below and let us know if Nike straight jacked Chainz of his work or if it was just a co-inky-dink.