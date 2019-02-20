LeBron James Tp A&R 2 Chainz’s New Album ‘Rap or Go To The League’

It’s no secret LeBron James loves Hip-Hop, and 2 Chainz loves basketball, so this union makes perfect sense. Tuesday (Feb.19) Def Jam announced the two will come together with the hoop star serving as A&R for the rapper formerly known as Titty Boi’s 5th studio album, Rap or Go To The League.

It’s been quite the journey to get here. All night studio sessions, reflecting, & opening up on these records or as I call it therapy! This is my each one teach one body of work, I wanna celebrate black excellence! ….. “Rap Or Go To The League” the album A&R by @KingJames 3/1 pic.twitter.com/08Y2fYKJ6X — Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) February 19, 2019

While the news came as a surprise to everyone, this whole situation sounds perfect. A&R Bron as he is affectionately known as now due to his social clips of himself vibing out to the latest Hip-Hop releases was tapped by 2 Chainz to curate the album due out March 1. Def Jam describes the project as the rapper’s “most personal, most lyrical, most soulful to date,” that will focus on the trope that the only way inner-city youth can get out of the hood is either by hooping or rapping hence the title Rap or Go To The League.

2 Chainz is the perfect person to tell this story on wax because he was also a pretty good basketball player earning a full ride to Alabama State University and graduating at the top of his class before hopping in recording booths. Rap or Go To The League is his latest album since his well-received platinum LP Pretty Girls Like Trap Music that featured hits like “4 AM” featuring Travis Scott, the Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz and Jhene Aiko assisted track “It’s A Vibe” just to a name a few.

We can’t wait to hear the album and to see if Bron’s A&R skills are on par with his basketball skills.

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty