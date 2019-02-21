Beyoncé & Jay-Z’s Thank You Speech For The BRIT Awards Was Epically Black [Video]

Beyoncé And Jay-Z continue to lead by example when it comes to representing for the culture. Their recent acceptance video proved once again that their thrones will not be shared.

As reported by Buzzfeed the Carters’ recently took home the trophy for Best International Group at the BRIT Awards. Unfortunately the power couple was unable to attend the festivities but in place they recorded a thank you visual that stole the show.

Reinvisioning their “Apesh*t” music video, Hov and Bey spoke in front of a very regal portrait of the Meghan Markle. For those not in the know Markle is wife of Prince Harry which makes her the Duchess of Sussex, the first woman of color in the British royal family. “Thank you so much to the BRIT Awards for this incredible honor,” Beyoncé said. “You guys have always been so supportive. Everything is love. Thank you.” In typical Jay-Z he fashion he closed out the prerecorded message with “you’re welcome.” At the end a child who we presume is their daughter Blue Ivy saying “why?!”

Queen B took to her Instagram to further detail her appreciation for the honor all the while celebrating Black History Month. “Thank you to the Brits for the award for Best International Group. I won this award back in 2002 with my besties, Kelly and Michelle. How lucky am I to have been in a group with my other best friend, the GOAT Hova. 🙌🏾 In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy.”

This is the second time Beyoncé has won for Best International Group. In 2002 she won as one third of Destiny’s Child.

Photo: Raven B. Varona/Parkwood/PictureGroup