Blue Ivy Carter & Beyoncé Are Twins In This Side-By-Side Photo

Beyoncé is a proud mama and it shows. The superstar hit Instagram to rave about her growing daughter after fans compared Blue Ivy to a seven-year-old Bey.

“Someone made this comparison of me at age 7 and Blue at age 7,” she wrote. “My baby is growing up. 🥰.” Their twinning swiftly took over the timeline—the BeyHive elated their queen chose to bestow upon them a few words via caption. Bey speaking about anything personal on social media is a rare event, so the internet ate it up.

On another note, if you’ve been watching Jay-Z‘s mini-me grow up all these years, you know she’s been publicly bullied for her looks. Ignorant folks shading her hair seemed to prompt Bey’s “Formation” lyrics I like my baby hair, with baby hair and afros back in 2016. Now that Blue’s ‘fro is longer, her haters are suddenly here for her au naturel aura…but three words: Blue BEEN Ivy.

Peep her glo up top. Hopefully we get to see the Carter twins again soon too.

Photo: Getty