CLOSE
HomeNews

Blue Ivy Carter & Beyoncé Are Twins In This Side-By-Side Photo

"My baby is growing up," Bey gushed.

Leave a comment
67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Beyoncé is a proud mama and it shows. The superstar hit Instagram to rave about her growing daughter after fans compared Blue Ivy to a seven-year-old Bey.

“Someone made this comparison of me at age 7 and Blue at age 7,” she wrote. “My baby is growing up. 🥰.” Their twinning swiftly took over the timeline—the BeyHive elated their queen chose to bestow upon them a few words via caption. Bey speaking about anything personal on social media is a rare event, so the internet ate it up.

On another note, if you’ve been watching Jay-Z‘s mini-me grow up all these years, you know she’s been publicly bullied for her looks. Ignorant folks shading her hair seemed to prompt Bey’s “Formation” lyrics I like my baby hair, with baby hair and afros back in 2016. Now that Blue’s ‘fro is longer, her haters are suddenly here for her au naturel aura…but three words: Blue BEEN Ivy.

Peep her glo up top. Hopefully we get to see the Carter twins again soon too.

Photo: Getty

Beyonce , Blue Ivy Carter

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Dakota Theriot Mugshot
White Louisiana Suspect Reportedly Shot & Killed 5, Taken Alive In Virginia
01.28.19
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close