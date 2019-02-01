Beyoncé and Jay-Z Offer Fans Free Tickets For Life With Vegan Challenge

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are about that plant life. They are incentivizing their loyal followers to keep the flesh off their plate with a sweet proposition.

As spotted on Complex Bey announced a new undertaking via Instagram called The Greenprint Project. The initiative is asking the masses to explore how they can contribute to the betterment of the world by embracing a plant based diet. “What is your Greenprint? Click the link in my bio for a chance to win tickets to any JAY and/or my shows for life. #greenprintproject“.

The website points out benefits of dropping meat includes cutting down carbon emissions enough to power several homes, providing fresh water to small cities and preventing trees from absorbing harmful gases. Visitors can see how they can personally contribute by simply adjusting a numerical bar that translates consuming vegan meals to environmentally conscious efforts. Additionally a lucky winner will win a pair of tickets to see Beyoncé and JAY-Z on each of their tours for the next 30 years.

This is not the first time they have promoted vegan living. Earlier this month they wrote the forward to their physical trainer Marco Borges’ new book titled The Greenprint: Plant-Based Diet, Best Body, Better World.

You can find more information on The Greenprint Project here.

Photo: WENN.com