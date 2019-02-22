FBI Stops Coast Guard White Nationalist From Carrying Out Assassinations of Democratic Politicians & Journalists

While the Trump administration continues to ban Muslims and make it harder for immigrants to enter the country in an effort to “keep America safe,” domestic terrorism at the hands of homegrown white nationalists continues to plague our society and needless to say it’s becoming more evident that the man in The White House is encouraging such actions.

CNN is reporting that authorities were able to spoil another domestic terrorist attack when Coast Guard lieutenant Christopher Paul Hasso was arrested last Friday on gun and drug charges and had plans on conducting a mass shooting with democratic politicians and liberal media personalities as targets. According to the report the 49-year-old of Silver Spring, Maryland had a weapons cache and ammo as well as a stockpile of steroids and human growth hormones to help him get extra buck wild while carrying his attacks.

Hasson’s hit list includes Democratic politicians — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of New York, Sens. Chuck Schumer of New York, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Kamala Harris of California, as well as former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas — as well as CNN journalists Don Lemon, Chris Cuomo and Van Jones and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, Ari Melber and Joe Scarborough.

But of course while the Divider-In-Chief calls out Jussie Smollett’s for slandering his MAGA base in his alleged pre-planned hoax of an hate crime, he remains mum on what would’ve been a historic national tragedy carried out in his favor. Keep in mind that Donald Trump constantly calls the liberal media “the enemy of the people” for exposing his shady backroom deals and behind the scenes attempts to obstruct justice. Since railing against what he calls is the “unfair media,” liberal reporters and even cameramen have found themselves being targeted by Cult 45 members and MAGA supporters. Christopher Paul Hasson seems to be a part of said crowd.

Luckily for the American people an investigation into Hasso’s activities was launched before he could complete his insane mission.

Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer Barry Lane, spokesman for US Coast Guard Headquarters, said in a statement that the arrest was part of an investigation led by the Coast Guard.

“An active duty Coast Guard member, stationed at Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, DC, was arrested last week on illegal weapons and drug charges as a result of an ongoing investigation led by the Coast Guard Investigative Service, in cooperation with the FBI and Department of Justice. Because this is an open investigation, the Coast Guard has no further details at this time,” Lane said.

Musing in a draft email acquired by prosecutors, Hasson allegedly wrote, “I am dreaming of a way to kill almost every last person on the earth.”

In another draft email, apparently written to a known American neo-Nazi leader, Hasson allegedly wrote, “We need a white homeland as Europe seems lost.”

This man was a lieutenant in the Coast Guard for God’s sake. Then again the puppet currently occupating the White House isn’t exactly the poster boy for good mental health either. Either way the FBI was able to put the kibosh on the plan and we’re all better for it.

In a statement, Blumenthal spokeswoman Maria McElwain said he was thankful for the FBI’s intervention.

“Senator Blumenthal is grateful to the FBI and federal prosecutors for their work on this case and their ongoing efforts to combat violent and hateful extremism,” McElwain said.

This is the same FBI that Donald Trump constantly rails against by the way.