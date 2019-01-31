MAGA Twitter Calls Jussie Smollett’s Attack A Hoax, Black Twitter Hits Back

While the details surrounding the attack on Jussie Smollett continue to develop over time, there is growing chatter online from the MAGA side of the map that he’s making it all up. With reports stating that the attack was racially motivated, MAGA Twitter is calling the attack a hoax but Black Twitter is pushing back.

Far-Right pundits like Michelle Malkin and Steven Crowder have used their large platforms to question the motive of the attack and if Smollett’s account of what occurred were credible.

The skepticism easily spread over to Twitter among that base, and the decrying of the attack as racially motivated and homophobic has been robust despite the Empire actor receiving hate mail at a Fox studio in Chicago.

We’ve collected some of the responses from Black Twitter shouting down the Far-Right MAGA nutballs with little else to do with their lives below.

Family of #JussieSmollett: "Jussie has told the police everything from the very beginning. His story has never changed, and we are hopeful they will find these men and bring them to justice." pic.twitter.com/ZDnJF6WEWh — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) January 31, 2019

