Tyga Got Dragged Out Of Floyd Mayweather Party, Went For The Blicky?

Tyga continues to excel at the struggle. Blac Chyna’s baby daddy found himself getting unceremoniously dragged out of a Floyd Mayweather party last night.

Reports TMZ:

Tyga was at the Sunset Room in Hollywood, celebrating Floyd’s 42nd, when someone in the crowd got into it with the rapper. It’s unclear what they were beefing about, but whatever it was, security wanted Tyga out, and he was grabbed by the neck yanked out of the club.

Once outside, it escalated and at one point Tyga reaches for a grabs his security guard’s gun.

The security guard knew trouble was brewing and made sure it never left his holster, so Tyga never actually took possession of the firearm.

It took a while for things to calm down, but eventually, Tyga and his crew left the club.

Sounds like a whole lot of nothing.

Shout out to security, though. Peep video of f*ckery over at TMZ.

Photo: Getty