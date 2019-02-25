Spike Lee Finally Won His Oscar, Donald Trump Is Big Mad

Spike Lee finally got his Oscar (we’re not counting “honorary” awards). The Brooklyn director won for Best Adapted Screenplay for BlacKkKlansman and his victory speech was emotionally charged, and took a dig at the thin-skinned POTUS without even mentioning his name.

Perfectly, it was actor Samuel Jackson, who has appeared in numerous films, who got to announce his fellow Morehouse alum as the winner. Lee jumped into Jackson’s arms, which almost immediately became a gif and meme.

Lee took the time to salute the ancestors, including his grandmother, in his speech.

“My grandmother, who lived 100 years young, a college graduate even though her mother was a slave,” he said. “My grandmother, who saved 50 years of social security checks to put me through college. She called me Spiky Poo. She put me through film school. NYU! Before the world tonight, I give praise to my ancestors who built our country, along with the genocide of our native people. We all connect with ancestors, to regain our humanity. It will be a powerful moment.”

Spike Lee: "The 2020 presidential election is around the corner. Let's all mobilize. Let's all be on the right side of history. Make the moral choice between love versus hate. Let's do the right thing!" #Oscars https://t.co/zSrvQG8ZE6 pic.twitter.com/Pb86835lhI — ABC News (@ABC) February 25, 2019

He closed out by urging the nation to vote, and clearly against that guy. Although he never even said the word “Trump.”

“The 2020 presidential election is around the corner. Let’s all mobilize, let’s all be on the right side of history,” said Spike. “Make the moral choice between love versus hate. Let’s do the right thing! You know I had to get that in there.”

Of course, Trump has reacted by sending off a factually inaccurate tweet. In other words, it’s Monday.

Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your President, who has done more for African Americans (Criminal Justice Reform, Lowest Unemployment numbers in History, Tax Cuts,etc.) than almost any other Pres! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2019

But the night wasn’t without drama. Spike reportedly stormed out after Green Book took home the award for Best Picture.

Photo: Getty