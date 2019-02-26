CLOSE
HomeNews

J. Cole Wants To Drop ‘Revenge Of The Dreamers III’ By April

Dreamville Records has some heat coming our way this spring.

Leave a comment
Celebrities Attend The 68th NBA All-Star Game - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Just before releasing his “Middle Child” video, J. Cole dropped some details about Dreamville’s forthcoming Revenge of The Dreamers III compilation album. In a Youtube conversation with fans, Cole revealed he hopes to release the project by April.

“ROTD is being finished right now, post-production sh*t,” he said, according to screenshots posted by VIBE. “Tracking out songs, sequencing then editing, then we gotta mix. We’re shooting for April.”

He also responded to a fan’s question about why he decided to drop “Middle Child” as a single. “Good question,” he said. “Past 3 albums I dropped with no single. Haven’t dropped a real single since Born Sinner. The way I was doing it was getting too stale for me, I had to get out my comfort zone.”

If you missed Cole’s new visual, watch that here. Also, stay tuned for the third installation of Revenge of The Dreamers, in addition to Dreamville Festival, which is also set to go down this April.

Photo: Getty

Dreamville , J. Cole , new album

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
91st Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
International Trailer For Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’ Is Chilling [Video]
02.26.19
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close