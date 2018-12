Eminem ft. Slaughterhouse And Yelawolf – “2.0 Boys”

Check out the first official collaboration between Shady Records label head, Marshall “Eminem” Mathers and his new signees, Slaughterhouse and Yelawolf.

This is a straight lyrical barrage displaying the talents and new direction of the Shady roster entitled “2.0 Boys.”

