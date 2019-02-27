Michael Cohen Says President Trump Threw Racist Jabs At President Obama, Black Americans

Michael Cohen is currently testifying in front of the House Oversight Committee but ahead of the congressional hearing, the former Trump insider offered written testimony. In his statement, Cohen accused President Donald Trump of issuing racist jabs at President Barack Obama and Black Americans.

“He once asked me if I could name a country run by a black person that wasn’t a ‘sh*thole,'” Cohen wrote in his testimony. “This was when Barack Obama was President of the United States.”

Cohen added in his testimony, “He told me that black people would never vote for him because they were too stupid.”

The former Trump adviser also noted that the pair once drove through a Black neighborhood in Chicago with the president noting that “only Black people can live this way.”

“He is a racist. He is a conman. He is a cheat,” Cohen wrote early on in his statement.

Some of the comments made in the testimony has been shared in times past by Cohen, including late last year in an interview with Vanity Fair.

Photo: Getty