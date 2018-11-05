CLOSE
Trump Said Black People Are “Too Stupid” To Vote For Him, Allegedly

Trump‘s former lawyer Michael Cohen is going on record to put Trump’s racist rhetoric on front street. In an interview with Vanity Fair’s Emily Jane Fox , he claims no. 45 made many disparaging remarks aimed at Black folks.

Cohen recalls a time where he attempted to tell Trump one of his rally’s looked bad on TV. “I told Trump that the rally looked vanilla on television. Trump responded, ‘That’s because black people are too stupid to vote for me,’” Cohen told Fox.

He also told Fox about a comment he says Trump made while referring to Black people living in Chicago. “We were going from the airport to the hotel,” Cohen explained. “… We drove through what looked like a rougher neighborhood. Trump made a comment to me, saying that ‘only the blacks could live like this.'”

In the interview, Cohen admits he never stood up to Trump. He claims he loved his job, adding “I truly thought the office would change him but it hasn’t.” Thoughts?

