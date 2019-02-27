Will Smith Drops New Facebook Watch Series ‘Bucket List’

Will Smith has joined his wife Jada Pinkett Smith in the Facebook Watch lineup by dropping his own series in where the Fresh Prince wants to take viewers on wild adventures. The new series, Will Smith’s Bucket List, made its debut today (Feb. 27).

So far, six episodes of Will Smith’s Bucket List dropped today, with the first being a deeper look into Smith’s 50th birthday and a skydiving jump in Dubai and trying to convince his wife to take a jump as well. His two sons, Trey and Jaden, are tasked to try to get Mom to take the dive.

In episode two, Smith takes a dive in the ocean with sharks, checking off another bucket list item. And for the third, the normally-fit actor and rapper embarked on a grueling half marathon in Cuba with just weeks of training under his belt.

Check out the trailer for Bucket List below and the first episode as well. Head on over to the Will Smith’s Bucket List Facebook page for more information.

The show aires each and every Wednesday at 9AM PT/12PM ET on Facebook Watch.

Photo: Alan Silfen