Coogi Files Lawsuit Against The Brooklyn Nets For Style Thievery [Photos]

The fashion brand that The Notorious B.l.G. made famous is coming for their coin. Hip-Hop’s favorite sweater design is now the subject of a high-priced lawsuit.

Complex is reporting that Coogi Australia is suing the Brooklyn Nets over their recent tribute to the Black Frank White. The team’s limited-edition “Brooklyn Camo” jerseys featured a colorful trim that is very similar to the apparel company’s iconic knitwear design. Considering B.I.G. popularized the pricey cardigans with several references in his songs it seems that their legal gripe does have some merit.

In the court documents Coogi took a hard stance on the perceived infringement. “While other colorful and ornamental sweaters have and continue to exist, the highly distinctive and ornamental designs of COOGI sweaters and apparel have become exceedingly famous.” Coogi is seeking monies for damages and are asking that the NBA team cease selling the apparel immediately.

Originally launched in 1969 the brand has become the knit to wear for flex purposes. Since getting B.I.G.’s cosign in the 90’s Coogi has been worn by an a-list of celebrities including Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor, Kanye West, Drake and more.

Photo: The Brooklyn Nets