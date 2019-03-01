Jean Grey Unleashes Her Dark Power In Newest ‘Dark Phoenix’ Trailer [Video]

While the world awaits the arrival of Captain Marvel and the conclusion to The Avengers in End Game, there is another comic book film franchise that once dominated the summer called X-Men and it seems like people have forgotten that they have one more sequel dropping this summer as well.

Though fan interest in the franchise dropped off a cliff after the abomination that was 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse, this summer’s Dark Phoenix is looking to recapture comic book fanboys interest in the franchise. From the looks of the latest trailer, that might be a tall order.

While the first trailer did little to nothing to build a buzz for the latest installment in the X-Men franchise, the second trailer features Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) discovering her destructive powers which puts the fear of God in her enemies and even X-Men family.

With Smith (Jessica Chastain) encouraging her transformation, Jean not only finds herself struggling to contain her newfound powers but also fears for the safety of her X-fam. As she should. From there on she unleashes her power on government soldiers and her own mutant brethren including Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence) who seems to have had her ticket punched by the all-powerful Phoenix.

While this latest iteration of the classic Dark Phoenix Saga seems more interesting than the trainwreck that was 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand, it does lack the biggest component that made Brett Ratner’s last X film bearable: Wolverine. Seriously, any film without Logan isn’t really an X-Men film, it’s just a movie about mutants trying to save the world.

Still though this will be 20th Century Fox’s last X-Men film before Marvel Studios takes over the franchise (thank God!!) and they might as well go out with a bang. Hopefully that’s exactly what they’ll do with Dark Phoenix.

Check out the trailer below and let us know your expectations for this latest X-Men film.