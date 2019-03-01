Solange Drops New 19-Track Album ‘When I Get Home’ [Listen]

Solange Knowles had the Internet in a frenzy after not only announcing a Black Planet takeover but also teasing potential new music. The Grammy Award-winning songstress just released her album When I Get Home to the masses.

When I Get Home‘s release marks Solange’s return to music after dropping her critically-acclaimed A Seat At The Table album in 2016. Tyler, The Creator and Playboi Carti are featured on separate tracks, while Cassie and The-Dream show up for guest spots as well.

Check out Solange’s When I Get Home below.

Photo: WENN