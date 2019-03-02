Cardi B ft. Bruno Mars “Please Me,” Melli ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie “HML” & More | Daily Visuals 3.1.19

Cardi B’s been racking up W’s ever since stepping in the rap game and if you thought she’d slow up after taking home that historic Grammy Award win, you obviously don’t know her.

Today the Boogie Down representative drops her newest visual for “Please Me” where Bruno makes Cardi’s acquaintance at a fast food joint in LA and Cardi does what she can to put lollipops back on the seductive map.

Back in the Bronx Melli links up with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie after he pulls a jux to get that juice in the visual to “HML.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Lion Babe, Magan Thee Stallion, and more.

CARDI B FT. BRUNO MARS – “PLEASE ME”

MELLI FT. A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE – “HML”

LION BABE – “GET INTO THE PARTY LIFE”

MEGAN THEE STALLION – “BIG OLE FREAK”

MEDINA FT. LATOYA WILLIAMS – “DOROTHY”

MAVI MARX & DJ SQUIGZ – “GRANDEUR”

RODDY RICCH, CHIP & YXNG BANE – “HOW IT IS”