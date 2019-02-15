Cardi B & Bruno Mars Drop “Please Me” Collab, Twitter Is HORNY Horny #PleaseMe

It’s been a month of wins for Cardi B, this after taking home the Grammy for Best Rap Album despite the haters trying to tear her down. The Bronx bombshell is back to dropping new music after a quick tease and reconnected with Bruno Mars for the track “Please Me” which has Twitter calling their boos and possibaes right now.

This is the second time the pair have joined one another on a track with Cardi hopping on Mars’ “Finesse” remix to great effect. The magic continues on the sultry, flirty banger in “Please Me” with production coming from Mars and The StereoTypes. And in true vixen fashion, Bardi is talking big about her bedroom prowess while Mars provides the smooth vocal boost he’s been known for via his ’90s R&B revival sound.

Twitter is so pumped that #PleaseMe has been trending at the top of the social media network’s topics list. We’ve got our fave reactions listed in the gallery.

Listen to “Please Me” below.

Photo: WENN