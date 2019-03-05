Young Bugatti Speaks on Signing to Baron Davis’ Label, Premieres “Alright” Video

Young Bugatti is all-encompassing. He’s one of only a few known artists that can write, produce and engineer his own work without much assistance, if any.

It was one of the main characteristics that attracted former NBA All-Star—and current television star—Baron Davis [Fuse’s WTF Baron Davis] and led him to sign the then-18-year-old to his LA Unified imprint four years ago. Now the Los Angeles rapper is set to release his debut mixtape, Young Bugatti, this spring.

Around the time of his signing, the Long Beach, CA rapper was just trying to survive. His serendipitous meeting with Davis happened when Bugatti stopped in at his regular studio spot to re-up and play around with the boards. Davis, a self-proclaimed studio rat, popped in with his friends and was shocked at the level of artistry this young kid had within.

“He had made a record called ‘California’,” Davis tells Hip-Hop Wired. “And I just felt like this kid represented the new direction that LA rap was going in. It had an LA sound. It had elements of Nate Dogg but still had a newer sound, like Ty Dolla Sign but rapping.”

“For a kid to be that young and humble…” Davis continued. “All he wanted to do was make records. So he has a ton of music but I think it was just about finding the right time and opportunity. But he’s finally able to take himself to the next level and be established in LA.”

Even Bugatti, born Travon Futch, can admit that he’s matured since his signing. Now’s his time to shine after realizing that this was all he’s wanted since he was a kid. “Growing up and watching my dad have his studio in the garage and me being out there with him 24/7,” Bugatti tells Hip-Hop Wired. “Music just grew on me. So at 8 or 9, I would start going in the studio and messing with equipment. My dad is the reason I do music to this day.”

In 2017, Bugatti dropped the high octane track “Thru Dem Bands,” and his online numbers shot up. He ended up with a million views on Facebook. But he always knew people would eventually start to pay attention. His newest track, the melodic “Alright” highlights Bugatti’s day-to-day efforts to “make it,” and he says it’s one of the most definitive records on his self-titled debut. The mixtape also boasts an appearance from Detroit darling Kash Doll on a flashy club track and although this first project isn’t out yet, Bugatti is already plotting on the release of the second, aptly titled, Sweetest Revenge.

“When certain people started seeing [the Facebook numbers], it opened their eyes,” he says. “But it seems fake because it’s like, y’all should’ve been on it before. Now that everything is happening, it’s like the sweetest revenge. Just watch.”

Davis believes that his signee is ready for all the success to come. “When he was younger,” says the former UCLA star. “I couldn’t afford to spend the time necessary, but he had a lot of growing to do and moving up and out on his own so I think he’s at that point. Now’s the right time.”

Check out Bugatti’s video for “Alright” below.