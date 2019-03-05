Skechers Trolls Nike In Bold “Just Blew It” Ad

While Nike and adidas duke it out for sneaker supremacy out in these streets, Skechers cleverly roasted the Swoosh with an ad that highlighted an incident that not only injured the top prospect in this years NBA Draft, but also (allegedly) caused the former’s shares to drop 2 percent.

In an ad that read “Just Blew It” followed by “We won’t split on you,” Skechers posted a picture of the Nike PG 2.5 sneakers that man-child Zion Williamson busted through in the first few minutes of Duke’s highly anticipated game against rival North Carolina.

So Skechers just won ad of the year pic.twitter.com/SokudLyiKj — Jordan Wright (@Jwright0007) March 4, 2019

We’re not sure why Skechers, who doesn’t even manufacture basketball sneakers, decided to troll Nike like this but it’s definitely got their brand buzzing across social media. Are they planning on throwing their hat in the NCAA or NBA ring for sportswear? It’s possible. We mean who would’ve ever thought Kawhi Leonard would’ve bolted Jordan Brand for New Balance?

Either way whoever thought of this should get a raise and adidas should be looking to poach them from Skechers because this alone has put Skechers in the mouth of sneakerheads all across the globe. Doesn’t mean it’ll lead to sales but still, all publicity is good publicity, right?

