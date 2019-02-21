Zion Williamson Suffers Weird On-Court Injury, Basketball Twitter Verklempt

Zion Williamson has become everyone’s top NBA prospect after showing true dominance as a star for the Duke University Blue Devils. However, a freak on-court injury has the basketball world in shock and could potentially derail Williamson’s career potential.

NPR reports:

It was the most highly anticipated college basketball game of the season, Duke facing arch rival North Carolina, with the spectacular talents of Duke’s freshman sensation Zion Williamson on display.

Former President Barack Obama was there. Tickets for the game were reselling for more than $3,000 — Super Bowl prices. Duke’s exuberant student fans, known as the Cameron Crazies, were extra hyped.

And then a mere 33 seconds into the game, on a routine play, Williamson dribbled near the foul line when his left leg buckled, his left blue-and-white Nike sneaker ripped apart at the seams and he tumbled to the floor, grabbing his right knee in pain.

Here’s the knee injury that ended Zion Williamson’s night…. pic.twitter.com/2gkKTq7gTl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 21, 2019

The outlet adds that President Obama visibly mouthed the words “his shoe broke” as he looked on along with the sellout crowd. Williamson left the game with a knee sprain and along with it, so did Duke’s hopes for glory on the back of the talented freshman.

Basketball Twitter has been reacting in kind and we’ve captured some of the best reactions below.

