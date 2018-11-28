Kawhi Leonard Leaves Jordan Brand For New Balance, Twitter Goes For The Jugular

Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors made a business decision to leave the vaunted Jordan Brand for New Balance. However, fans on Twitter are clowning the move with rapid-fire jokes and memes.

As a member of the characteristically stoic San Antonio Spurs, Leonard has garnered a reputation of being stone-faced and serious when it comes to being on the court and off it. However, as one of the game’s top players, it made sense for him to be aligned with the favored brand among hoop stars and their fans.

From Yahoo! Sports‘ exclusive report:

Leonard, 27, will serve as the face of New Balance basketball, with the company looking to re-establish itself in the basketball market.

The two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year turned down an extension with Jordan Brand earlier this year, allowing him to become a sneaker free agent.

Darius Bazley, a Syracuse recruit who opted to forgo college to work toward the 2019 NBA draft, is interning for New Balance.

Interesting. Who knows? Kawhi might have the last laugh.

Well, Twitter couldn’t contain the slander and it’s been high and heavy since the news went out. We’ve collected some of the best responses below.

