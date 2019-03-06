OMB Peezy Shot After Rocking Hometown Set

OMB Peezy is becoming one of the game’s rising young rappers and with that burgeoning fame comes the requisite hate. After rocking in his hometown of Mobile, Ala., OMB Peezy was shot but he was not critically injured and appears to be on his way back to the music.

Complex reports:

OMB Peezy was reportedly hospitalized Monday night after being shot in his hometown of Mobile, Alabama. The shooting occurred after the rapper’s performance at Soul Kitchen with Boosie Badazz and JD Daigotti.

Say Cheese TV shared a video of the crime scene, which shows emergency personnel on the street tending to a couple of victims.

The outlet reached out to the rapper’s team who confirmed that OMB Peezy is on the mend and he also hopped on IG to let his fans know all is well.

Ohh noo! please pray for Alabama rapper @omb_peezy who was shot last night at a show & is currently having surgery. pic.twitter.com/JxQjgguI5j — say cheese (@Saycheese_Media) March 5, 2019

—

Photo: Getty