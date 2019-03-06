Kanye West’s Hosts Sunday Service At adidas Headquarters [Video]

Portland got a taste of Kanye West’s ongoing jam session series. Yeezy recently took it to his sneaker partner corporate offices as a private treat to the employees.

The self-proclaimed free thinker hosted his Sunday Service a couple of days early at the adidas headquarters. Accompanied by a live band and gospel choir West performed a bevy of his hits. Also in the building was soul singer Charlie Wilson who lent his iconic vocals on “Bound 2”.

BOUND 2 WITH CHARLIE WILSON

📍 ADIDAS NORTH AMERICA pic.twitter.com/gxE1w7m9fr — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) March 5, 2019

In some instances he changed the lyrics to his songs. On “Jesus Walks” he and team made it more three stripe inclusive for the crowd in attendance with “next time I’m at Adidas everybody screaming out” as a build to the chorus.

Yeezy originally rolled out the Sunday Service traveling show to commemorate the 15th anniversary of his debut album College Dropout. Clips from that live set took fans back to the Yeezy we all knew and loved. You can view more from his production at the adidas headquarters below.

KW x @RealFredHammond 🔥 Sunday Service on a Tuesday at adidas. pic.twitter.com/f9wkLaP8zG — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) March 5, 2019

Photo: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com