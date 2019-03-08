J. Period Links Up dead prez, Sa-Roc & Maimouna Youssef For “SOLDIERS” [Listen]

When Hip-Hop was at it’s peak as far as lyrical content and overall originality, Dead Prez were on a plane on their own as they were considered the voice of the revolution with their thought-provoking rhymes and pro-Black themes. Then came the mumble era.

Still dead prez do what they do and today Stic.Man and M-1 link up with Sa-Roc and Maimouna Youssef for J. Period’s “SOLDIERS” off the upcoming The RISE UP Project.

Sampling The Isley Brother’s “Ohio Machine Gun” which was inspired by the horrific events of the 70’s when National Guardsmen opened fired on Vietnam protestors in Kent State, OH, “SOLDIERS” is meant for those in struggle currently being experienced at Ferguson, Flint, Oakland, New Orleans, Sanford, and Charlottesville.

Says stic of dead prez, via a statement, “Soon as I heard how J had reimagined and freaked that classic Isley Brother’s ‘Ohio’ sample itjust invoked that soldier spirit in me, I felt the calisthenic cadence of the drums and I wrote my verse inspired by the urgency of what it means to be on the frontlines for what you believe living and fighting with purpose. It’s a battle song for all the long overdue uprisings going on in today’s world.”

Check out “SOLDIERS” below and let us know your thoughts on the track.