Alex Rodriguez isn’t playing. The MLB legend proposed to Jennifer Lopez, and she said yes.

We know this because per 2019 protocol, A-Rod made the announcement on the ‘Gram. “she said yes ♥️,” reads the caption of the photo of J. Lo’s hand sporting a big ass diamond.

This will be Lopez’s fourth marriage. We got a feeling this one will take, though.

J-Rod has been an item for a couple of years. Congratulations to both of them.