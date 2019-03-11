Idris Elba Morphs Into A Snitching White Woman In SNL Skit “The Impossible Hulk”

This past weekend Idris Elba hosted Saturday Night Live and while women might’ve been enamored with his rugged good looks, everyone else appreciated his comedic acting chops.

In one skit dubbed “The Impossible Hulk,” Idris plays the role of Dr. Bruce Bannon. After getting hit with a gang of gamma rays in a science experiment gone awry, the good doctor finds that whenever he gets angry he hulks out and turns into a privileged white woman who’s super power is to call the police on her aggressors. It’s pretty funny stuff.

Check out the skit below and let us know if you enjoyed the past episode of SNL.