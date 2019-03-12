Boxing legend George Foreman‘s daughter died from suicide by handing. Freeda Foreman was 42.
Reports TMZ:
A spokesperson for the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office in Texas — the same county where Freeda was found dead over the weekend — tells TMZ … early indications are that Freeda’s cause of death was an apparent suicide.
A final determination on the cause of death will be made by a coroner, but law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell us that Freeda appears to have died by asphyxiation. Seeing how no foul play is suspected, all signs point to a hanging.
The Harris County Coroner’s Office has officially listed Freeda’s death as “asphyxia by hanging.”
Her father shared a heartfelt message after her untimely passing.
Rest in powerful peace.
