George Foreman’s Daughter Died From Suicide

Rest in peace Freeda Foreman.

Boxer Freeda Foreman, daughter of former heaveyweight champion George Foreman, poses for a portrait at America Presents Gym in Denver.

Source: Craig F. Walker / Getty

Boxing legend George Foreman‘s daughter died from suicide by handing. Freeda Foreman was 42.

Reports TMZ:

A spokesperson for the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office in Texas — the same county where Freeda was found dead over the weekend — tells TMZ … early indications are that Freeda’s cause of death was an apparent suicide.

A final determination on the cause of death will be made by a coroner, but law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell us that Freeda appears to have died by asphyxiation. Seeing how no foul play is suspected, all signs point to a hanging.

The Harris County Coroner’s Office has officially listed Freeda’s death as “asphyxia by hanging.”

Her father shared a heartfelt message after her untimely passing.

Rest in powerful peace.

