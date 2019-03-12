Cheddar To Debut New Hip-Hop Entrepreneur Show This Week

If Hip-Hop’s proven anything in the decades it’s that there always room for new, culturally relevant content. It’s just a matter of whether or not there’s an audience for what you’re offering.

Well, the Cheddar network is about to debut a new one-of-a-kind program that’ll speak to the culture and those looking to carve out their own niche in it.

Beginning this month, Cheddar is debuting its brand new series dubbed Cheddar Music which will be hosted by journalist & industry insider Jen Deleon who will delve into Hip-Hop and how it can lead to entrepreneurship. BET veteran Malik Buie will serve as the showrunner. We’re sold.

“Hip-Hop has been a vehicle for entrepreneurship since its creation. Our show will examine hip-hop as a means to influence and impact all verticals of business,” said Cheddar veteran Justice Allen via a statement.

Some of the featured guests set to appear already include Roc-A-Fella co-founder Kareem “Biggs” Burke and up and coming rapper and viral star Saweetie along with a wide range of influential Hip-Hop figures.

Cheddar Music debuts on March 15 and will air every Thursday at 3PM EST on Sling, DirecTV, Hulu Live, YouTube TV, PlayStation Vue, Roku, Philo, Fubo, Pluto as well as all Cheddar platforms including CheddarU.

Photo: Cheddar