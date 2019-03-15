Fed Time: Police Make Arrests Connected to YBN Almighty Jay Robbery & Assault

This past weekend, Rap-A-Lot artist YBN Almighty Jay caught a universal beatdown while visiting New York City. Not only was he allegedly robbed of some $20,000 in heavy jewelry and $16,000 in cash, but he was also reportedly relieved of a pair of Air Jordan ‘Concord’ XI’s (that hurt sneakerheads the most).

Of course, the goons flaunted the stolen jewelry on social media and naturally made the police’s job that much easier.

TMZ is reporting that authorities have already apprehended suspects they believe are connected to Jay’s assault just a few days after the offense.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … cops have identified a street gang that includes Zae Numbafive as persons of interest in last weekend’s assault on Jay. We’re told the crew goes by the name “Jack Boyz.”

Zae and 3 other Jack Boyz members were arrested Wednesday in the Bronx as part of an unrelated federal investigation … which is even crazier. The men are facing a charge of attempted murder in the aid of racketeering — along with firearm charges — in connection with the shooting of an off-duty NYPD officer. Another member remains at large.

If convicted, they face up to life in prison.

Though word was spreading that Zae Numbafive was behind the jux, he took to social media to deny it after Triple-OG and Rap-A-Lot CEO J. Prince let it be known that those responsible for his artist’s theft would be held accountable. Looks like he was trying to cop a plea cause don’t no one want that kind of smoke with J. Prince.

Our sources say the crew was questioned by investigators after their arrest about assaulting Jay as well, and 2 members admitted to being at the scene … but didn’t fess up to any criminal activity.

We’re told one of the Boyz also claimed to have past issues with Jay but said they worked it out … but the rapper denied even knowing the crew.

Our sources say Jay told cops he’s willing to cooperate with the investigation now, but doubts he can ID his attackers because there were so many of them. He claims he was robbed of his wallet, $16k in cash, a $20k chain and his shoes in the attack.

We wonder if they asked “what size are those?!” before taking his J’s off his feet. Just sayin.’

