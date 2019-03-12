J. Prince Makes Goon Call On Thieves That Robbed YBN Almighty Jay

When J. Prince speaks, many in the industry and the streets are sure to listen. The Rap-A-Lot founder and certified OG make a goon call to nab the thieves who jumped and robbed YBN Almighty Jay in New York, tagging notable artists connected to the city.

From J. Prince’s Instagram:

Mob Ties Call To My Real Street N*ggas Around The World But Especially On The East Coast In The Bronx. There’s A Clown By The Name Of Zae And His Crew Who Want To Become Famous By Bragging About Robbing Rap Industry N*ggas. They Recently Bragged About Robbing The Artist YBN Almighty Jay Whom I’m Invested In. They’ve Robbed Him Of His Money And Jewelry Including A Rap-A-Lot Piece. So Therefore They Have Robbed A Piece Of Me. This Is A Perfect Opportunity To Execute Our Unity Where We Don’t Allow Moment Thinkers To Muddy The Water Over The Movement.

Prince gave notice to anyone in the Bronx to contact the aforementioned Zae before things get too out of hand. He also tagged notable names in the Bronx such as Cardi B, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Mysonne and others.

