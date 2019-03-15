Rosario Dawson Confirms She’s Dating Sen. Cory Booker

Sen. Cory Booker and actress Rosario Dawson have been romantically linked for weeks now, but neither of them pushed to announce the union. However, Dawson finally let the cat out the bag and says she’s officially dating the presidential hopeful.

The actress was at the Reagan National Airport in D.C. Thursday when our guy quizzed her on what’s been widely rumored — she’s the woman Booker referred to last month on the Breakfast Club when he said he was dating someone very special, while adding, “I got a boo.”

It didn’t take much prodding before Dawson said it was true and began gushing over her man, calling him an amazing human being and saying their relationship is a wonderful thing.

She continued … “I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much,” and added several more doting words to describe the presidential hopeful.

Speaking of that … Rosario says Cory would be an amazing Prez, and she’s pushing him with a campaign button.

Dawson wasn’t ready to share whether or not she and Booker would be tying the know any time soon.

