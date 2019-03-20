CLOSE
HomeNews

Ray J ft. Snoop Dogg “Hallelujah,” 03 Greedo ft. YG “Wasted” & More | Daily Visuals 3.19.19

Ray J and Snoop celebrate Ray dodging jail time and 03 Greedo lets the strippers steal the show. Today's Daily Visuals.

Leave a comment

For the past few years Ray J’s been getting more recognition for his storyline in Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood than for his music, but lately he’s been dropping some new material and today calls on a Hip-Hop Triple-OG to lend him a verse on a new cut.

Linking up with LBC Hip-Hop OG Snoop Dogg in the visual for “Hallelujah,” Ray J finds himself getting turnt up with Snoop after getting a slap on the wrist from a judge who found him guilty on multiple counts of assault. This the same judge from the Paul Manafort case?!

Keeping the scene in LA, 03 Greedo might be locked up but that isn’t keeping him from grinding as he lets some thickly talented strippers have the show and entertain viewers in his YG assisted clip to “Wasted.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Quelle Chris, 38 Spesh, and more.

RAY J FT. SNOOP DOGG – “HALLELUJAH”

03 GREEDO FT. YG – “WASTED”

QUELLE CHRIS – “OBAMACARE”

38 SPESH – “SMOKING GUN”

BILLIE EILISH – “YOU SHOULD SEE ME IN A CROWN”

CDOT HONCHO – “STILL A TAKEOVER”

Daily Visuals

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Golden State Warriors v San Antonio Spurs
LeBron Who? Stephen Curry Hits Longest 3-Pointer Of The Season [Video]
03.19.19
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close