JAY-Z, Chance The Rapper To Headline Woodstock 50

The Woodstock flag will fly again. Some of music’s biggest names will take the stage for the iconic festival’s half-century mark.

The Woodstock Music and Arts Fair has announced the official lineup of its three-day, 50th anniversary celebration taking place on Aug. 16-18, in Watkins Glen, N.Y.

The 2019 lineup is purposely diverse as a nod to the original 1969 concert that featured the likes of Santana, Jimmy Hendrix, The Grateful Dead and Janis Joplin. Founder Michael Lang detailed how the roster will hopefully unify the world. “We’ve lined up artists who won’t just entertain but will remind the world that music has the power to bring people together, to heal, to move us to action and to tell the stories of a generation. Our hope is that today, just as in 1969, music will be the constant that can inspire positive change.”

Slotted to perform are JAY-Z, Miley Cyrus, Chance The Rapper, Akon, The Black Keys, India.Arie, Common, Vince Staples, Earl Sweatshirt, Janelle Monáe and more. You can see the full line up below.

In addition to the musical compenent, the festival has also aligned with several not for profit organizations that address the concerns of many different generations. Tickets for Woodstock 50 go on sale on Earth Day, April 22. You can find more information here.

—

Photo: Ian Bines / WENN.com