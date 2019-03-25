Notorious B.I.G. Estate Is Suing A Snowboard Company For Copyright Infringement

The Black Frank White’s likeness is still a money machine thus his family is asking for extra respect on the legend’s trademark. An equipment brand apparently did not thus B.I.G.’s legal team is coming for his coin.

Billboard is reporting that the estate of Christopher Wallace has filed a suit against YES Snowboards over what they claim was an illegal use of the rapper’s image. Late in 2018 the Switzerland based company released a capsule collection with Hip-Hop photographer Chi Modu. On the four decks were iconic photos of legendary MC’s taken by the documentarian.

Included was one that featured two iconic photos of the fallen Bad Boy Entertainment star. One of him in a white denim outfit and the famous “King of New York” shot from his Source Magazine cover. While the shots are the property of Mudo, Voleta Wallace and his widow Faith Evans argue that YES did not secure the proper licensing for the release.

Their lawyers explained their position in a legal filing. “Defendants intentionally and in bad faith gained access to and intentionally sold the Infringing Products to purposely profit from the Property Rights. At a time where fame and popularity for musicians comes and goes on an accelerated time scale, it is hard to quantify the power — both emotional and financial — of a musician whose brand and persona are still appreciated, recognized, and replicated more than two decades after his death.”

The Wallace estate is seeking all profits from sales plus damages. Since the issuing the suit YES has stopped selling the Biggie snowboards.

Photo: Getty