Casanova Drops NFSW Video For “Splash” Via Pornhub [Video]

The Brooklyn rapper intends to drop videos for all six tracks from his 'Free At Last' EP.

BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 Weekend - Baller Alert Dinner Series

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Casanova recently dropped off the Free At Last EP to the masses earlier this year and has aimed to drop videos for all tracks on the project. The latest is “Splash” which might not be fit for daytime viewing for some of our readers based on where you can find it.

“Splash” made its debut on Pornhub, which gives you a full idea of what to expect. A safe teaser clip can be viewed below via Instagram. We encourage you to hit the lip to see the rest.

