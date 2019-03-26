Wendy Williams’ Husband Alleged Mistress Gives Birth To Baby Girl

Wendy Williams made a return to daytime television to announce that she has been living in a sober house as she contends with her long-running battle with drug addiction. In the midst of that revelation, it’s being reported that her husband Kevin Hunter‘s alleged mistress gave birth to a baby girl.

Page Six reports:

While frail TV chat show queen Wendy remains in a Queens sober living house, Sharina Hudson gave birth to a baby on Monday at a Philadelphia hospital. It has not been confirmed that Wendy’s husband, Kevin, is the father of the child, but there is widespread speculation that he is indeed the father.

One source said, “Sharina gave birth to the baby at Hahnemann University Hospital in Philly. Apparently, they chose this location because they were worried that if she gave birth in New York, it would be leaked to the press.”

A second source said, “This is a crazy situation, Wendy is in a halfway house fighting for her sobriety, while her husband is at the side of his mistress who is giving birth to a baby. Sharina went into labor on Sunday [and] is believed to have given birth late on Sunday or in the early hours of Monday.”

The second source continued, “Everyone who loves Wendy is heartbroken and furious. Her fans are furious that she lied to them about her health and about what she has been going through.”

Again, much of what the outlet is reporting is coming from sources and largely speculative without confirmation from Williams or her husband.

