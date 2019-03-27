Post Malone ft. Roddy Ricch & Tyga “Wow (Remix)”, El Da Sensei & Sadat X “Hard Work” & More | Daily Visuals 3.26.19

Post Malone dropped a visual for “Wow.” No more than a week ago and today he returns with a new clip for the remix featuring the rapper that’s on a first name basis with repo men across L.A., Tyga, and Roddy Ricch.

For his new clip to “Wow.” Post Malone uses clips of himself rocking crowds at his concerts while Roddy and Tyga find themselves posted up with women, red cups, and big boy toys with the suicide doors opened wide. Hopefully no cars were repo’d after the production of these guest cameos wrapped.

From the villa to the concrete jungle, Hip-Hop OG Sadat X and El Da Sensei take it back to bars, flows, and loose fitting clothes in their clip to “Hard Work.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Kooda B, DaBaby, and more.

POST MALONE FT. RODDY RICCH & TYGA – “WOW. REMIX”

EL DA SENSEI & SADAT X – “HARD WORK”

KOODA B – “TALKING”

JOHN JIGG$ & M.O.U.F X ROCKWELZ – “MXNXPXLY FAMILY FREESTYLE”

DRE IZAYA – “OFF DEEZ”

DABABY – “GOIN BABY”

COCA VANGO & LIGHT SKIN KEISHA – “SNOW”

RENNI RUCCI – “ACT FUNNY”

DOMINIC LORD FT. RICH THE KID – “PARADE”

NLE CHOPPA – “CAPO”

MAXO KREAM, GHOST MAGNETO & BG KENNY LOU – “TRAP RELAYS”