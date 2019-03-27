Wendy Williams Relapses After Husband Allegedly Has Baby With Mistress: Report

The tea keeps getting hotter and messier when it comes to Wendy Williams. Rumor has it that she is unwinding at the seams and her better half is the direct cause.

Page Six is reporting that the gossip queen unfortunately relapsed this week.

According to the report, the New Jersey native was rushed to the hospital after learning that her husband of 22 years had a baby with his supposed side chick Sharina Nicole Hudson. Apparently, Hudson purposely bore the child at Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia to keep things low key but as we all know the internets’ thirst for the tea is unquenchable.

Several online bloggers discovered what medical facility she was recuperating at and confirmed it was her.

While Kevin Hunter’s name does not appear on the birth certificate, the news of newborn made Wendy apparently leave her sober house and hit the bottle. She was found drunk and immediately rushed to a hospital in the city where she was given IV fluids. Despite the misstep she showed up for work on Tuesday at her talk show studio.

Anonymous sources for Page Six detailed her struggle saying “Wendy is not in a good way, everyone is so concerned for her. The sad thing is that she’s been working so hard to stay sober and she’s been so honest in her struggles with all her fans, and this just tipped her over the edge. But the fact she still came to the set just shows how strong she’s trying to be.”

Last week the media personality admitted to the world she had checked herself into a sober house stating she was shacking up with “a bunch of smelly boys who have become my family”. Video of her out on the town not wearing her wedding ring below.

Photo: Getty