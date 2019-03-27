CLOSE
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel Peeved At Jussie Smollett Getting Off

Where was this energy for Laquan McDonald, though?

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel spoke forcefully to the press after news broke that the charges Jussie Smollett faced in his alleged hate crime case were dropped. Calling the instance a “whitewash of injustice,” Mayor Emanuel doubled down on Good Morning America and said the Empire actor received special treatment.

Emanuel continued his onslaught of criticism of the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office for their abrupt decision to dismiss the hoax hate crime case against the “Empire” star, dropping all 16 felony charges against him.

“This looks like because he’s an actor, a person of influence, he got treated differently than anybody else,” the mayor said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Emanuel, however, stopped short of calling for an investigation into prosecutors for the sweetheart deal that he blasted as a “whitewash of justice” on Tuesday.

In response, many are calling Emanuel to the carpet for his lax attention to the police shooting death of Laquan McDonald.

