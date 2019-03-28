CLOSE
G-Eazy & Blueface Link Up For Visual to Their California Anthem “West Coast”

Blueface and G-Eazy are putting the west coast on their back for the new era of Hip-Hop...

BlueFace Hosts Tiger Tiger

Ever since the release of his breakthrough single “Thotiana,” Blueface has been making all kinds of noise and though he got tripped up for a second he’s not slowing his roll whatsoever and is chugging along accordingly.

Today the LA artist shows some California love to his home state with his black-and-white visual for “West Coast” where he’s joined by G-Eazy, YG and The Town’s ALLBLACK. Mobbing hard through the city of angels in some luxury drop tops and lowriders, the music video embodies all aspects of California living including palm trees, plaid button-up shirts, Dickie Pants, and Chuck Taylors along with appearances from OG E-40 and Richie Rich. By the way we were kinda surprised to see someone rocking a bubble coat in that Cali weather but maybe he had a cold. We don’t know.

Check out “West Coast” below and let us know who you think should be on a possible remix to the joint.

