Suspect Named In Nipsey Hussle Murder, Arrest Warrant Issued

The shocking murder of Nipsey Hussle has many across the nation reeling considering the crime happened in broad daylight. A suspect by the name of Eric Holder has been announced by the authorities, who have issued an arrest for the man known as “Sh*tty Cuz.”

TMZ reports:

The LAPD says, “Eric Holder is wanted for the homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle. He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze, CA license plate 7RJD7842. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323 786-5100.”

Our law enforcement sources tell TMZ, at the time of this post they have not located Holder who goes by the street name “Shitty.”

We broke the story … Nipsey was brutally murdered Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles, where he was gunned down outside his clothing store in the Hyde Park neighborhood. The Crenshaw rapper was pronounced dead at the hospital after paramedics performed CPR at the murder scene and during the ambulance ride. The L.A. County Medical Coroner says Nipsey died from gunshot wounds to his head and torso. Two other people were shot, but they survived.

The outlet adds that the suspect appeared to kick Nipsey after gunning him down.

—

Photo: Getty