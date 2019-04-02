Keshia Knight Pulliam’s Ex Ed Hartwell Still Fighting For Custody Of Daughter

Keshia Knight Pulliam and ex-husband Ed Hartwell are still locking horns legally in the wake of their divorce. The former NFL player is appealing a decision made in awarding his ex-wife custody of the pair’s daughter, and the child support payments along with appealing a motion that barred him from getting a new trial.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Hartwell has notified the court he is appealing the court order denying him a new trial. He is also appealing the decision that awarded Knight Pulliam primary custody and the $3,250 a month child support order.

As The Blast first reported, a Georgia judge denied Hartwell’s motion last month seeking a new custody trial.

The judge wasn’t buying any of Hartwell’s arguments and sided with Keshia Knight Pulliam, who was represented by powerhouse attorney Tanya Mitchell-Graham.

Last year, Hartwell demanded a new trial over custody of his daughter and accused the judge of making several errors when they awarded primary custody to his ex-wife.

The outlet adds that Hartwell accused his ex-wife of taking their daughter out of state during one of his scheduled visits, with Knight Pulliam allegedly going to court to support Bill Cosby during his sexual assault trial.

