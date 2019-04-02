CLOSE
HomeNews

Keshia Knight Pulliam’s Ex Ed Hartwell Still Fighting For Custody Of Daughter

The former NFL player wants to appeal the primary custody status and child support awarded to his ex-wife.

Leave a comment
Big Hart Sports And Fitness Academy Grand Opening

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Keshia Knight Pulliam and ex-husband Ed Hartwell are still locking horns legally in the wake of their divorce. The former NFL player is appealing a decision made in awarding his ex-wife custody of the pair’s daughter, and the child support payments along with appealing a motion that barred him from getting a new trial.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Hartwell has notified the court he is appealing the court order denying him a new trial. He is also appealing the decision that awarded Knight Pulliam primary custody and the $3,250 a month child support order.

As The Blast first reported, a Georgia judge denied Hartwell’s motion last month seeking a new custody trial.

The judge wasn’t buying any of Hartwell’s arguments and sided with Keshia Knight Pulliam, who was represented by powerhouse attorney Tanya Mitchell-Graham.

Last year, Hartwell demanded a new trial over custody of his daughter and accused the judge of making several errors when they awarded primary custody to his ex-wife.

The outlet adds that Hartwell accused his ex-wife of taking their daughter out of state during one of his scheduled visits, with Knight Pulliam allegedly going to court to support Bill Cosby during his sexual assault trial.

Photo: Getty

child support , divorce , Keshia Knight Pulliam , newsletter

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
16 itemsAvengers: Endgame poster
Fans React To ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Crashing Movie Ticket Sites & New Trailer [Video]
04.02.19
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close